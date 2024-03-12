GEAR (GEA) Tokenomics
GEAR (GEA) Information
GEAR is a utility token within the Night Crows game on the WEMIX3.0 blockchain. Backed by the in-game "Meticulous Aircraft Component", it's essential for crafting the high grade Aircraft Toolbox, a crucial item in the game. Players can mint GEAR within the game's "TOKEN" menu after reaching level 45. With a fixed supply of 10 million tokens and a 1:1 value with its in-game counterpart, GEAR can also be traded on the PNIX DEX.
Created with Unreal Engine 5, Night Crows is a blockchain game on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, launched on March 12, 2024. Accessible on both PC and mobile devices(iOS and Android) and over 1M downloads, Night Crows has quickly gained global popularity. Within 3 days of its global launch, it surpassed $10 million in cumulative revenue and reached a concurrent player count of 230,000, a number that continues to climb. To accommodate the growing player base, the number of servers has increased from 24 at launch to 54 today.
GEAR (GEA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GEAR (GEA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GEAR (GEA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GEAR (GEA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GEA's tokenomics, explore GEA token's live price!
GEA Price Prediction
Want to know where GEA might be heading? Our GEA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.