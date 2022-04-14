Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Geez PNutz (PNUTZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Information Geez PNutz (PNutz) is the native ETF-style token of the Geez ecosystem, launched on ApeChain. It introduces a trustless mechanism where Geez NFTs become instantly liquid, tradable, and composable within DeFi. Each NFT can be deposited into GeeBank’s vault to mint PNutz, ensuring that supply is strictly collateralized on a 1:1 basis. This creates a transparent bridge between non-fungible assets and fungible liquidity, unlocking new capital efficiency for Geez holders while retaining redemption rights for the underlying NFTs. Official Website: https://geezonape.com/ Whitepaper: https://geezonape.com/docs Buy PNUTZ Now!

Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Geez PNutz (PNUTZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 185.98K $ 185.98K $ 185.98K Total Supply: $ 364.00K $ 364.00K $ 364.00K Circulating Supply: $ 364.00K $ 364.00K $ 364.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 185.98K $ 185.98K $ 185.98K All-Time High: $ 0.571582 $ 0.571582 $ 0.571582 All-Time Low: $ 0.433695 $ 0.433695 $ 0.433695 Current Price: $ 0.509502 $ 0.509502 $ 0.509502 Learn more about Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) price

Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PNUTZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PNUTZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PNUTZ's tokenomics, explore PNUTZ token's live price!

PNUTZ Price Prediction Want to know where PNUTZ might be heading? Our PNUTZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PNUTZ token's Price Prediction now!

