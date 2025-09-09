Geez PNutz Price (PNUTZ)
+0.38%
-2.83%
--
--
Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) real-time price is $0.50981. Over the past 24 hours, PNUTZ traded between a low of $ 0.433695 and a high of $ 0.545477, showing active market volatility. PNUTZ's all-time high price is $ 0.571582, while its all-time low price is $ 0.433695.
In terms of short-term performance, PNUTZ has changed by +0.38% over the past hour, -2.83% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Geez PNutz is $ 185.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNUTZ is 364.00K, with a total supply of 364000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 185.02K.
During today, the price change of Geez PNutz to USD was $ -0.0148536021128552.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Geez PNutz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Geez PNutz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Geez PNutz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0148536021128552
|-2.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Geez PNutz (PNutz) is the native ETF-style token of the Geez ecosystem, launched on ApeChain. It introduces a trustless mechanism where Geez NFTs become instantly liquid, tradable, and composable within DeFi. Each NFT can be deposited into GeeBank’s vault to mint PNutz, ensuring that supply is strictly collateralized on a 1:1 basis. This creates a transparent bridge between non-fungible assets and fungible liquidity, unlocking new capital efficiency for Geez holders while retaining redemption rights for the underlying NFTs.
