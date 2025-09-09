What is Geez PNutz (PNUTZ)

Geez PNutz (PNutz) is the native ETF-style token of the Geez ecosystem, launched on ApeChain. It introduces a trustless mechanism where Geez NFTs become instantly liquid, tradable, and composable within DeFi. Each NFT can be deposited into GeeBank’s vault to mint PNutz, ensuring that supply is strictly collateralized on a 1:1 basis. This creates a transparent bridge between non-fungible assets and fungible liquidity, unlocking new capital efficiency for Geez holders while retaining redemption rights for the underlying NFTs.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) How much is Geez PNutz (PNUTZ) worth today? The live PNUTZ price in USD is 0.50981 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PNUTZ to USD price? $ 0.50981 . Check out The current price of PNUTZ to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Geez PNutz? The market cap for PNUTZ is $ 185.02K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PNUTZ? The circulating supply of PNUTZ is 364.00K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PNUTZ? PNUTZ achieved an ATH price of 0.571582 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PNUTZ? PNUTZ saw an ATL price of 0.433695 USD . What is the trading volume of PNUTZ? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PNUTZ is -- USD . Will PNUTZ go higher this year? PNUTZ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PNUTZ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

