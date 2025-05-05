Gemini Dollar Price (GUSD)
The live price of Gemini Dollar (GUSD) today is 0.999986 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 53.35M USD. GUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gemini Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gemini Dollar price change within the day is +0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 53.35M USD
During today, the price change of Gemini Dollar to USD was $ +0.0004684.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gemini Dollar to USD was $ -0.0000880987.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gemini Dollar to USD was $ -0.0006266912.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gemini Dollar to USD was $ +0.0005597224006407.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004684
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000880987
|-0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006266912
|-0.06%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005597224006407
|+0.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gemini Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.05%
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Gemini dollar — the world’s first regulated stablecoin — combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators. Get Gemini dollars 1-to-1 for U.S. dollars on Gemini. Gemini dollars can be used on the Ethereum network. ISSUER The Gemini dollar is issued by Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a New York trust company. BANK U.S. dollars that correspond to the Gemini dollars issued and in circulation are held at a U.S. bank and eligible for FDIC “pass-through” deposit insurance, subject to applicable limitations. EXAMINATION The U.S. dollar deposit balance is examined monthly by an independent registered public accounting firm to verify the 1:1 peg. All Independent Accountants’ Reports are published and available here. SECURITY AUDIT The Gemini dollar is a cryptographic token built on the Ethereum Network according to the ERC20 standard for tokens. The code of the Gemini dollar smart contracts has been audited by Trail of Bits, Inc., an information security research & development firm, whose report is publicly available here. Gemini was founded four years ago with a mission: build a bridge to the future of money. Gemini dollar aims to combine creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain and the oversight of U.S. regulators, the New York State Department of Financial Service. Gemini dollar is a stable value coin that is: 1. issued by Gemini, a New York trust company 2. strictly pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar 3. built on Ethereum network according to ERC20 token standards Starting 10th September 2018, you will be able to convert U.S. dollars in your Gemini account into Gemini dollars and withdraw them to an Ethereum address. You will also be able to automatically convert GUSD back as USD into your Gemini account. GUSD is expected to be listed on Bibox soon.
|1 GUSD to VND
₫26,314.63159
|1 GUSD to AUD
A$1.5499783
|1 GUSD to GBP
￡0.7499895
|1 GUSD to EUR
€0.87998768
|1 GUSD to USD
$0.999986
|1 GUSD to MYR
RM4.26994022
|1 GUSD to TRY
₺38.45946156
|1 GUSD to JPY
¥144.81797252
|1 GUSD to RUB
₽82.92883898
|1 GUSD to INR
₹84.51881672
|1 GUSD to IDR
Rp16,393.21049184
|1 GUSD to KRW
₩1,400.54039216
|1 GUSD to PHP
₱55.499223
|1 GUSD to EGP
￡E.50.72928978
|1 GUSD to BRL
R$5.6499209
|1 GUSD to CAD
C$1.37998068
|1 GUSD to BDT
৳121.8982934
|1 GUSD to NGN
₦1,607.68749206
|1 GUSD to UAH
₴41.5994176
|1 GUSD to VES
Bs87.998768
|1 GUSD to PKR
Rs281.91605312
|1 GUSD to KZT
₸517.85274996
|1 GUSD to THB
฿33.0995366
|1 GUSD to TWD
NT$30.70957006
|1 GUSD to AED
د.إ3.66994862
|1 GUSD to CHF
Fr0.81998852
|1 GUSD to HKD
HK$7.7498915
|1 GUSD to MAD
.د.م9.25987036
|1 GUSD to MXN
$19.57972588