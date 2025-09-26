The live Get Rich or Die Trying price today is 0.0054586 USD. Track real-time GRODT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GRODT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Get Rich or Die Trying price today is 0.0054586 USD. Track real-time GRODT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GRODT price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About GRODT

GRODT Price Info

GRODT Whitepaper

GRODT Official Website

GRODT Tokenomics

GRODT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Get Rich or Die Trying Logo

Get Rich or Die Trying Price (GRODT)

Unlisted

1 GRODT to USD Live Price:

$0.0054586
$0.0054586$0.0054586
+4.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-26 14:58:39 (UTC+8)

Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00512545
$ 0.00512545$ 0.00512545
24H Low
$ 0.00588249
$ 0.00588249$ 0.00588249
24H High

$ 0.00512545
$ 0.00512545$ 0.00512545

$ 0.00588249
$ 0.00588249$ 0.00588249

$ 0.00588249
$ 0.00588249$ 0.00588249

$ 0.00512545
$ 0.00512545$ 0.00512545

+0.47%

+4.50%

--

--

Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) real-time price is $0.0054586. Over the past 24 hours, GRODT traded between a low of $ 0.00512545 and a high of $ 0.00588249, showing active market volatility. GRODT's all-time high price is $ 0.00588249, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00512545.

In terms of short-term performance, GRODT has changed by +0.47% over the past hour, +4.50% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) Market Information

$ 5.42M
$ 5.42M$ 5.42M

--
----

$ 5.42M
$ 5.42M$ 5.42M

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,998.0
999,999,998.0 999,999,998.0

The current Market Cap of Get Rich or Die Trying is $ 5.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRODT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999998.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.42M.

Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Get Rich or Die Trying to USD was $ +0.00023487.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Get Rich or Die Trying to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Get Rich or Die Trying to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Get Rich or Die Trying to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00023487+4.50%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT)

$GRODT is more than just a meme token, it’s a movement born from the trenches of crypto where risk, humor, and ambition collide. Every wallet in the grind knows the truth: this space is not for the faint of heart, it’s for those bold enough to chase generational wealth with full conviction. We are here to embrace the highs, endure the lows, and live by the mantra that defines every true degen: get rich or die trying. With $GRODT, the culture becomes the currency.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Get Rich or Die Trying Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Get Rich or Die Trying.

Check the Get Rich or Die Trying price prediction now!

GRODT to Local Currencies

Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRODT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT)

How much is Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) worth today?
The live GRODT price in USD is 0.0054586 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GRODT to USD price?
The current price of GRODT to USD is $ 0.0054586. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Get Rich or Die Trying?
The market cap for GRODT is $ 5.42M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GRODT?
The circulating supply of GRODT is 1000.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GRODT?
GRODT achieved an ATH price of 0.00588249 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GRODT?
GRODT saw an ATL price of 0.00512545 USD.
What is the trading volume of GRODT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GRODT is -- USD.
Will GRODT go higher this year?
GRODT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GRODT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-26 14:58:39 (UTC+8)

Get Rich or Die Trying (GRODT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again
09-22 16:24:00Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.