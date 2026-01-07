GHOAD is an AI-generated meme coin on the Kaspa network, blending ghost and toad elements. It was launched fairly, ensuring equal access to tokens for both the community and the team. Utilizing Kaspa's blockDAG technology and named after the GhostDAG protocol, GHOAD was deployed as the first OG toad on Kaspa on June 30, 2024. The project emphasizes community, creativity, and AI-driven innovation, aiming to redefine possibilities on the Kaspa network.