GHOAD (GHOAD) Information
GHOAD is an AI-generated meme coin on the Kaspa network, blending ghost and toad elements. It was launched fairly, ensuring equal access to tokens for both the community and the team. Utilizing Kaspa's blockDAG technology and named after the GhostDAG protocol, GHOAD was deployed as the first OG toad on Kaspa on June 30, 2024. The project emphasizes community, creativity, and AI-driven innovation, aiming to redefine possibilities on the Kaspa network.
Understanding the tokenomics of GHOAD (GHOAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GHOAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GHOAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
