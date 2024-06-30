GHOAD Price Today

The live GHOAD (GHOAD) price today is --, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHOAD to USD conversion rate is -- per GHOAD.

GHOAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,356, with a circulating supply of 4.00B GHOAD. During the last 24 hours, GHOAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00449904, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHOAD moved +4.05% in the last hour and +34.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GHOAD (GHOAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.36K$ 95.36K $ 95.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.36K$ 95.36K $ 95.36K Circulation Supply 4.00B 4.00B 4.00B Total Supply 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GHOAD is $ 95.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GHOAD is 4.00B, with a total supply of 4000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.36K.