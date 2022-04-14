What is the current trading price of GIGAGIRL?

GIGAGIRL (GIGI) is currently priced at ₹0.0050448024640081386000 INR, reflecting a price movement of 0.10% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing GIGAGIRL's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in GIGI?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is GIGAGIRL's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #8024 with a market capitalization of ₹5029523.35446099120000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about GIGI?

With 996996983.399784 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to GIGAGIRL's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0050160417872135082000 and ₹0.005114007842545218000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does GIGAGIRL stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme tokens, GIGI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.