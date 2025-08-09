Giko Cat Price (GIKO)
Giko Cat (GIKO) is currently trading at 0.675453 USD with a market cap of $ 6.73M USD. GIKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GIKO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GIKO price information.
During today, the price change of Giko Cat to USD was $ -0.0333316571876244.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Giko Cat to USD was $ +0.4943624296.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Giko Cat to USD was $ +0.6348921824.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Giko Cat to USD was $ +0.1527601585587253.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0333316571876244
|-4.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4943624296
|+73.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.6348921824
|+94.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1527601585587253
|+29.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Giko Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.54%
-4.70%
-0.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$GIKO is a memecoin designed to honor and preserve the legacy of Giko Cat, a beloved character from Japanese internet culture and the first cat meme on the internet.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Giko Cat (GIKO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GIKO token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GIKO to VND
₫17,774.545695
|1 GIKO to AUD
A$1.03344309
|1 GIKO to GBP
￡0.49983522
|1 GIKO to EUR
€0.57413505
|1 GIKO to USD
$0.675453
|1 GIKO to MYR
RM2.86392072
|1 GIKO to TRY
₺27.48418257
|1 GIKO to JPY
¥99.291591
|1 GIKO to ARS
ARS$895.81954125
|1 GIKO to RUB
₽54.03624
|1 GIKO to INR
₹59.15617374
|1 GIKO to IDR
Rp10,894.40170059
|1 GIKO to KRW
₩938.12316264
|1 GIKO to PHP
₱38.38599399
|1 GIKO to EGP
￡E.32.78648862
|1 GIKO to BRL
R$3.66770979
|1 GIKO to CAD
C$0.92537061
|1 GIKO to BDT
৳81.9999942
|1 GIKO to NGN
₦1,035.96928422
|1 GIKO to UAH
₴27.91647249
|1 GIKO to VES
Bs86.457984
|1 GIKO to CLP
$653.838504
|1 GIKO to PKR
Rs191.50443456
|1 GIKO to KZT
₸364.71084735
|1 GIKO to THB
฿21.82388643
|1 GIKO to TWD
NT$20.18253564
|1 GIKO to AED
د.إ2.47891251
|1 GIKO to CHF
Fr0.5403624
|1 GIKO to HKD
HK$5.29555152
|1 GIKO to MAD
.د.م6.10609512
|1 GIKO to MXN
$12.53640768
|1 GIKO to PLN
zł2.45864892
|1 GIKO to RON
лв2.93822055
|1 GIKO to SEK
kr6.46408521
|1 GIKO to BGN
лв1.12800651
|1 GIKO to HUF
Ft229.19471196
|1 GIKO to CZK
Kč14.15074035
|1 GIKO to KWD
د.ك0.206013165
|1 GIKO to ILS
₪2.31680379