GKHAN (GKN) Information GKHAN is the native token of the BELOBABA ecosystem, revolutionizing the relationship between banking and its users. As the first banking token to reward holders with actual profits and fees from the bank, GKHAN offers access to exclusive benefits, fee discounts, and loyalty rewards. Through the staking program, users can convert GKHAN to X-GKHAN and earn up to 10% monthly in USDT, directly tied to BELOBABA’s performance. A built-in deflationary burn mechanism further enhances scarcity and long-term value. Official Website: https://belobaba.io Buy GKN Now!

GKHAN (GKN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GKHAN (GKN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.91M $ 18.91M $ 18.91M Total Supply: $ 3.00B $ 3.00B $ 3.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.00B $ 3.00B $ 3.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.91M $ 18.91M $ 18.91M All-Time High: $ 0.00706978 $ 0.00706978 $ 0.00706978 All-Time Low: $ 0.00609736 $ 0.00609736 $ 0.00609736 Current Price: $ 0.00649507 $ 0.00649507 $ 0.00649507 Learn more about GKHAN (GKN) price

GKHAN (GKN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GKHAN (GKN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GKN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GKN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GKN's tokenomics, explore GKN token's live price!

