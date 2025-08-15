GKHAN Price (GKN)
GKHAN (GKN) is currently trading at 0.00643117 USD with a market cap of $ 18.90M USD. GKN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of GKHAN to USD was $ -0.000425789591126746.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GKHAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GKHAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GKHAN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000425789591126746
|-6.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GKHAN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.89%
-6.20%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GKHAN is the native token of the BELOBABA ecosystem, revolutionizing the relationship between banking and its users. As the first banking token to reward holders with actual profits and fees from the bank, GKHAN offers access to exclusive benefits, fee discounts, and loyalty rewards. Through the staking program, users can convert GKHAN to X-GKHAN and earn up to 10% monthly in USDT, directly tied to BELOBABA’s performance. A built-in deflationary burn mechanism further enhances scarcity and long-term value.
