Gleec Coin Price (GLEEC)
The live price of Gleec Coin (GLEEC) today is 0.0025992 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 485.41K USD. GLEEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gleec Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gleec Coin price change within the day is -12.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 186.76M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GLEEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLEEC price information.
During today, the price change of Gleec Coin to USD was $ -0.000384507923693018.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gleec Coin to USD was $ -0.0021997442.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gleec Coin to USD was $ -0.0023056830.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gleec Coin to USD was $ -0.06807214315878103.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000384507923693018
|-12.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0021997442
|-84.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023056830
|-88.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06807214315878103
|-96.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gleec Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-12.88%
-53.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Built on Komodo Chain and with a Total Supply of 210 Million Coins, Gleec Coin categorizes as an utility asset with a wide range of applications. Not only can you buy or sell Gleec Coin on several top exchanges, you can also use it to top-up your Visa Gleec Card and pay for goods and services.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GLEEC to VND
₫68.397948
|1 GLEEC to AUD
A$0.00402876
|1 GLEEC to GBP
￡0.0019494
|1 GLEEC to EUR
€0.002287296
|1 GLEEC to USD
$0.0025992
|1 GLEEC to MYR
RM0.011098584
|1 GLEEC to TRY
₺0.099965232
|1 GLEEC to JPY
¥0.376416144
|1 GLEEC to RUB
₽0.215551656
|1 GLEEC to INR
₹0.219684384
|1 GLEEC to IDR
Rp42.609829248
|1 GLEEC to KRW
₩3.640335552
|1 GLEEC to PHP
₱0.1442556
|1 GLEEC to EGP
￡E.0.131857416
|1 GLEEC to BRL
R$0.01468548
|1 GLEEC to CAD
C$0.003586896
|1 GLEEC to BDT
৳0.31684248
|1 GLEEC to NGN
₦4.178759832
|1 GLEEC to UAH
₴0.10812672
|1 GLEEC to VES
Bs0.2287296
|1 GLEEC to PKR
Rs0.732766464
|1 GLEEC to KZT
₸1.346021712
|1 GLEEC to THB
฿0.08603352
|1 GLEEC to TWD
NT$0.079821432
|1 GLEEC to AED
د.إ0.009539064
|1 GLEEC to CHF
Fr0.002131344
|1 GLEEC to HKD
HK$0.0201438
|1 GLEEC to MAD
.د.م0.024068592
|1 GLEEC to MXN
$0.050892336