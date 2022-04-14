ExchangeDEX+
The live GLHFStrategy price today is 0.00027389 USD.GLHFSTR market cap is 262,986 USD. Track real-time GLHFSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About GLHFSTR

GLHFSTR Price Info

What is GLHFSTR

GLHFSTR Official Website

GLHFSTR Tokenomics

GLHFSTR Price Forecast

GLHFStrategy Price (GLHFSTR)

1 GLHFSTR to USD Live Price:

$0.00027389
$0.00027389
+0.30%1D
USD
GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:18:01 (UTC+8)

GLHFStrategy Price Today

The live GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) price today is $ 0.00027389, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLHFSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00027389 per GLHFSTR.

GLHFStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 262,986, with a circulating supply of 964.90M GLHFSTR. During the last 24 hours, GLHFSTR traded between $ 0.00027126 (low) and $ 0.00027319 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00074898, while the all-time low was $ 0.00026667.

In short-term performance, GLHFSTR moved -- in the last hour and -1.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) Market Information

$ 262.99K
$ 262.99K

--
--

$ 262.99K
$ 262.99K

964.90M
964.90M

964,900,678.3179224
964,900,678.3179224

The current Market Cap of GLHFStrategy is $ 262.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GLHFSTR is 964.90M, with a total supply of 964900678.3179224. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 262.99K.

GLHFStrategy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00027126
$ 0.00027126
24H Low
$ 0.00027319
$ 0.00027319
24H High

$ 0.00027126
$ 0.00027126

$ 0.00027319
$ 0.00027319

$ 0.00074898
$ 0.00074898

$ 0.00026667
$ 0.00026667

--

+0.32%

-1.24%

-1.24%

GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GLHFStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GLHFStrategy to USD was $ -0.0000685092.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GLHFStrategy to USD was $ -0.0001559654.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GLHFStrategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.32%
30 Days$ -0.0000685092-25.01%
60 Days$ -0.0001559654-56.94%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for GLHFStrategy

GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GLHFSTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of GLHFStrategy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GLHFStrategy will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for GLHFSTR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking GLHFStrategy Price Prediction.

GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) Resource

Official Website

About GLHFStrategy

What is the current price of GLHFStrategy?

Trading at ₹0.0246164438434216884000, GLHFStrategy has shown a price movement of 0.32% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact GLHFSTR's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 964900678.3179224 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of GLHFStrategy?

Its market capitalization is ₹23636423.74897256616000, ranking #5504 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

GLHFSTR recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.0243800670231354456000 and ₹0.0245535298608359964000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does GLHFStrategy fit within the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,NFTStrategy Ecosystem,NFT Strategy Flywheel category?

As a NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,NFTStrategy Ecosystem,NFT Strategy Flywheel token, GLHFSTR competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GLHFStrategy

How much will 1 GLHFStrategy be worth in 2030?
If GLHFStrategy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential GLHFStrategy prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:18:01 (UTC+8)

GLHFStrategy (GLHFSTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about GLHFStrategy

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.