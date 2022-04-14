GNY (GNY) Information

GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with our universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. Launching as an ERC20 Token.

GNY has a documented history in the US commercial market: https://artificial-intelligence.cioreview.com/vendor/2017/grey_jean_technologies.