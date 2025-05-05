GNY Price (GNY)
The live price of GNY (GNY) today is 0.00539937 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 962.37K USD. GNY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GNY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GNY price change within the day is +0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 178.27M USD
During today, the price change of GNY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GNY to USD was $ +0.0006604250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GNY to USD was $ +0.0008927555.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GNY to USD was $ -0.000439718001992457.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006604250
|+12.23%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008927555
|+16.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000439718001992457
|-7.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of GNY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+13.59%
+0.14%
+27.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with our universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. Launching as an ERC20 Token. GNY has a documented history in the US commercial market: https://artificial-intelligence.cioreview.com/vendor/2017/grey_jean_technologies.
