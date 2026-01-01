GOATS Price Today

The live GOATS (GOATS) price today is $ 0.00004485, with a 4.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOATS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00004485 per GOATS.

GOATS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 846,591, with a circulating supply of 18.87B GOATS. During the last 24 hours, GOATS traded between $ 0.00004361 (low) and $ 0.00004683 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00246019, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003559.

In short-term performance, GOATS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GOATS (GOATS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 846.59K$ 846.59K $ 846.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 873.93K$ 873.93K $ 873.93K Circulation Supply 18.87B 18.87B 18.87B Total Supply 19,484,573,265.21 19,484,573,265.21 19,484,573,265.21

