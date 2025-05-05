goatwifhat Price (GIF)
The live price of goatwifhat (GIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.80K USD. GIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key goatwifhat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- goatwifhat price change within the day is -3.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of goatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of goatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of goatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of goatwifhat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-56.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of goatwifhat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.20%
-7.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are goats, wif a hat, on the base chain
