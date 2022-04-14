ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live GobStrategy price today is 0.00042317 USD.GOBSTR market cap is 331,337 USD. Track real-time GOBSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live GobStrategy price today is 0.00042317 USD.GOBSTR market cap is 331,337 USD. Track real-time GOBSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About GOBSTR

GOBSTR Price Info

What is GOBSTR

GOBSTR Official Website

GOBSTR Tokenomics

GOBSTR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GobStrategy Logo

GobStrategy Price (GOBSTR)

Unlisted

1 GOBSTR to USD Live Price:

$0.00042317
$0.00042317$0.00042317
-1.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GobStrategy (GOBSTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:18:08 (UTC+8)

GobStrategy Price Today

The live GobStrategy (GOBSTR) price today is $ 0.00042317, with a 1.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOBSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00042317 per GOBSTR.

GobStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 331,337, with a circulating supply of 775.15M GOBSTR. During the last 24 hours, GOBSTR traded between $ 0.00042329 (low) and $ 0.00043445 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0075855, while the all-time low was $ 0.00041934.

In short-term performance, GOBSTR moved -0.84% in the last hour and -7.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GobStrategy (GOBSTR) Market Information

$ 331.34K
$ 331.34K$ 331.34K

--
----

$ 331.34K
$ 331.34K$ 331.34K

775.15M
775.15M 775.15M

775,147,265.0908376
775,147,265.0908376 775,147,265.0908376

The current Market Cap of GobStrategy is $ 331.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOBSTR is 775.15M, with a total supply of 775147265.0908376. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 331.34K.

GobStrategy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00042329
$ 0.00042329$ 0.00042329
24H Low
$ 0.00043445
$ 0.00043445$ 0.00043445
24H High

$ 0.00042329
$ 0.00042329$ 0.00042329

$ 0.00043445
$ 0.00043445$ 0.00043445

$ 0.0075855
$ 0.0075855$ 0.0075855

$ 0.00041934
$ 0.00041934$ 0.00041934

-0.84%

-1.32%

-7.56%

-7.56%

GobStrategy (GOBSTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GobStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GobStrategy to USD was $ -0.0000438715.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GobStrategy to USD was $ -0.0002235128.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GobStrategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.32%
30 Days$ -0.0000438715-10.36%
60 Days$ -0.0002235128-52.81%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for GobStrategy

GobStrategy (GOBSTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GOBSTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GobStrategy (GOBSTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of GobStrategy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GobStrategy will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for GOBSTR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking GobStrategy Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GobStrategy (GOBSTR) Resource

Official Website

About GobStrategy

What is GobStrategy's current price?

GobStrategy trades at ₹0.0380333000154104052000, reflecting a price movement of -1.32% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GOBSTR?

With a market cap of ₹29779614.63999347172000, GOBSTR is ranked #5157 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does GobStrategy generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GOBSTR?

There are 775147265.0908376 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

GobStrategy fluctuated between ₹0.0380440852695679524000 and ₹0.0390471139062198420000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does GobStrategy compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹0.681762878433952380000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GOBSTR?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,NFTStrategy Ecosystem,NFT Strategy Flywheel category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GOBSTR behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GobStrategy

How much will 1 GobStrategy be worth in 2030?
If GobStrategy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential GobStrategy prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:18:08 (UTC+8)

GobStrategy (GOBSTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about GobStrategy

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.5161
$5.5161$5.5161

+7,254.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.515
$2.515$2.515

+151.50%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.08
$120.08$120.08

+71.54%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03195
$0.03195$0.03195

+9.60%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.5161
$5.5161$5.5161

+7,254.80%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002200
$0.0000000000000000002200$0.0000000000000000002200

+193.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.515
$2.515$2.515

+151.50%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000002000
$0.0000000000000002000$0.0000000000000002000

+150.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001063
$0.00001063$0.00001063

+49.29%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.