Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold Price Today

The live Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) price today is $ 4,605.19, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current DGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,605.19 per DGLD.

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,639,317, with a circulating supply of 1.66K DGLD. During the last 24 hours, DGLD traded between $ 4,593.36 (low) and $ 4,638.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,638.14, while the all-time low was $ 4,286.23.

In short-term performance, DGLD moved -0.06% in the last hour and +6.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.64M$ 7.64M $ 7.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.64M$ 7.64M $ 7.64M Circulation Supply 1.66K 1.66K 1.66K Total Supply 1,658.985620140539 1,658.985620140539 1,658.985620140539

The current Market Cap of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold is $ 7.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DGLD is 1.66K, with a total supply of 1658.985620140539. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.64M.