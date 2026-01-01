ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold price today is 4,605.19 USD.DGLD market cap is 7,639,317 USD. Track real-time DGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold price today is 4,605.19 USD.DGLD market cap is 7,639,317 USD. Track real-time DGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DGLD

DGLD Price Info

What is DGLD

DGLD Whitepaper

DGLD Official Website

DGLD Tokenomics

DGLD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold Logo

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold Price (DGLD)

Unlisted

1 DGLD to USD Live Price:

$4,603.16
$4,603.16$4,603.16
-0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:11 (UTC+8)

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold Price Today

The live Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) price today is $ 4,605.19, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current DGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,605.19 per DGLD.

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,639,317, with a circulating supply of 1.66K DGLD. During the last 24 hours, DGLD traded between $ 4,593.36 (low) and $ 4,638.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,638.14, while the all-time low was $ 4,286.23.

In short-term performance, DGLD moved -0.06% in the last hour and +6.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Market Information

$ 7.64M
$ 7.64M$ 7.64M

--
----

$ 7.64M
$ 7.64M$ 7.64M

1.66K
1.66K 1.66K

1,658.985620140539
1,658.985620140539 1,658.985620140539

The current Market Cap of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold is $ 7.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DGLD is 1.66K, with a total supply of 1658.985620140539. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.64M.

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4,593.36
$ 4,593.36$ 4,593.36
24H Low
$ 4,638.14
$ 4,638.14$ 4,638.14
24H High

$ 4,593.36
$ 4,593.36$ 4,593.36

$ 4,638.14
$ 4,638.14$ 4,638.14

$ 4,638.14
$ 4,638.14$ 4,638.14

$ 4,286.23
$ 4,286.23$ 4,286.23

-0.06%

-0.65%

+6.33%

+6.33%

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold to USD was $ -30.160553403999.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -30.160553403999-0.65%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DGLD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DGLD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold Price Prediction.

What is Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD)

DGLD® is a physical gold-backed digital token that provides direct, legally enforceable ownership of PAMP® gold (the highest LBMA-accredited quality) securely stored in vaults in Switzerland.

DGLD® is issued by Gold Token SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of MKS PAMP SA, a Swiss leader in precious metals with over 60 years of trust from major financial institutions and central banks.

MKS PAMP has built a global reputation as one of the world’s most trusted, vertically integrated players in the gold industry, spanning refining, minting, secure vaulting, trading, and distribution.

MKS PAMP is also notably known as the company that brought physical gold to Costco in the US: https://www.costco.com/1-oz-gold-bar-pamp-suisse-lady-fortuna-veriscan-new-in-assay.product.4000186760.html

For more information, see the Bloomberg article from November 20, 2025: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-20/digital-gold-wave-prompts-swiss-trader-mks-pamp-to-revive-token

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold

What is the live price of Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold?

The current valuation sits at ₹415870.019599121305000, showing a price movement of -0.65% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect DGLD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹689865762.4362731115000, Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold stands at rank #1851, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

DGLD recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is DGLD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹414801.715722004920000 and ₹418845.557447894330000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold?

Factors include circulating supply (1658.985620140539 tokens), adoption trends within Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Gold,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,Tokenized Commodities, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:11 (UTC+8)

Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold (DGLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Gold Token SA DGLD Tokenized Gold

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05349
$0.05349$0.05349

+434.90%

BLEXA

BLEXA

BLE

$0.0000000008182
$0.0000000008182$0.0000000008182

+155.68%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000950
$0.00000000950$0.00000000950

+119.90%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.74
$15.74$15.74

+57.40%

IREN

IREN

IRENON

$52.43
$52.43$52.43

+49.80%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.