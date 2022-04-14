Goldn (GOLDN) Tokenomics
Goldn (GOLDN) Information
We are the gold maxis, the Web3 kings, the anti-fiat warriors, and the laidback stackers of chill wealth. We don’t chase money; we attract it. We don’t stress; we flow.
We are $GOLDN—a tribe united by gold’s eternal truth, Web3’s unstoppable future, and a defiant vibe that says: Fiat’s a scam. Gold’s forever. Stay $GOLDN.
Gold is King For 5,000 years, gold has been the only true money. It’s not a trend; it’s a law of nature. While fiat printers go brrr and paper promises crumble, gold shines eternal. We stack it, tokenize it, and make it sing on-chain. Silver, its noble kin, rides with us. Everything else? Noise.
Wealth is Effortless True wealth isn’t slaving for scraps or chasing pumps. It’s positioning yourself in gold’s flow and letting the wins pile up. We meme hard, then stack our profits in tokenized gold with zero stress and no inflationary risk. We don’t sweat the dips; we chill on the winning side.
Web3 is the Future Everything that can be tokenized will be. Gold leads the charge, and $GOLDN is its flag. We’re building the on-chain economy where wealth flows to those who are early, right, and gold-pilled. The future is ours, and we’re already there.
Goldn (GOLDN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goldn (GOLDN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Goldn (GOLDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goldn (GOLDN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOLDN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOLDN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GOLDN Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.