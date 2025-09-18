What is goodcryptoX (GOOD)

GoodCrypto is a top-tier CEX trading terminal and portfolio management app that has expanded into the world of DEXs and DeFi with the launch of the non-custodial DEX trading platform, goodcryptoX. The platform ushers in a new era of DEX trading by harnessing the power of ERC-4337 Account Abstraction and Smart Contract Wallets. GOOD is the native utility token aimed to empower the DeFi functionality of the goodcryptoX platform, enabling its users to receive up to a 50% swapping fee discount and participate in the platform's governance, including voting on new features, DEX integrations, and blockchain priorities.

goodcryptoX (GOOD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About goodcryptoX (GOOD) How much is goodcryptoX (GOOD) worth today? The live GOOD price in USD is 0.164569 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GOOD to USD price? $ 0.164569 . Check out The current price of GOOD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of goodcryptoX? The market cap for GOOD is $ 3.50M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GOOD? The circulating supply of GOOD is 21.25M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOOD? GOOD achieved an ATH price of 0.186012 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOOD? GOOD saw an ATL price of 0.059693 USD . What is the trading volume of GOOD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOOD is -- USD . Will GOOD go higher this year? GOOD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOOD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

