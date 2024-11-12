GOUT Coin Price (GOUT COIN)
The live GOUT Coin (GOUT COIN) price today is $ 0.00000126, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOUT COIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000126 per GOUT COIN.
GOUT Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 264,833, with a circulating supply of 210.00B GOUT COIN. During the last 24 hours, GOUT COIN traded between $ 0.00000125 (low) and $ 0.0000013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00002963, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GOUT COIN moved -0.03% in the last hour and -17.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of GOUT Coin is $ 264.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOUT COIN is 210.00B, with a total supply of 210000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 264.83K.
-0.03%
-2.69%
-17.08%
-17.08%
During today, the price change of GOUT Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GOUT Coin to USD was $ +0.0000000097.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GOUT Coin to USD was $ -0.0000007947.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GOUT Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000000097
|+0.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000007947
|-63.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of GOUT Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Nov 12, 2024: A then-unknown MEME coin launched on BSC and skyrocketed 1,800× in 18 days, igniting a late-2024 FOMO wave.
Sept 2025: As OKB strengthened, OKX’s X Layer 1 emerged as a new hub for MEME traders, driven by top traffic and exchange reach.
Oct 1, 2025: At the Token2049 week in Singapore, the original GOUT team said they’d restart the “30 days to 10,000×” plan after linking up with X Layer leadership.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is GOUT Coin's current price?
GOUT Coin trades at ₹0.0001132451686542456000, reflecting a price movement of -2.69% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of GOUT COIN?
With a market cap of ₹23802426.78588081348000, GOUT COIN is ranked #5494 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does GOUT Coin generate daily?
It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of GOUT COIN?
There are 210000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
GOUT Coin fluctuated between ₹0.0001123463974744500000 and ₹0.000116840253373428000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does GOUT Coin compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₹0.0026630590057343628000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence GOUT COIN?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,X Layer Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does GOUT COIN behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+7,383.60%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+193.33%
lighter
LIT
+151.20%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+150.00%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+50.14%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.