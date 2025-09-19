What is GPUAI (GPUAI)

GPUAI is a decentralized AI computing protocol that transforms idle GPU resources worldwide into a permissionless, scalable, and secure infrastructure layer. By leveraging blockchain-based scheduling, encrypted job containers, and tokenized incentives, GPUAI enables developers, researchers, and enterprises to access affordable and verifiable compute power—without relying on centralized cloud providers. The protocol is designed to support real-world AI workloads including model training, inference, and high-performance computation. GPUAI utilizes a federated scheduling engine to allocate jobs across a global mesh of GPU contributors, each ranked by performance and secured via stake-based reputation and zero-knowledge proof validation. The native GPUAI token powers the ecosystem by incentivizing contributors, securing task execution, and enabling governance decisions. Users can submit jobs, earn rewards for compute participation, or stake tokens to help maintain network integrity. GPUAI addresses two critical problems in AI infrastructure: compute inequality and resource underutilization, and is aligned with the Web3 movement for decentralized, trustless infrastructure. It is not a GPU rental service—but a protocol layer for distributed, verifiable AI computing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GPUAI (GPUAI) Resource Official Website

GPUAI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GPUAI (GPUAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GPUAI (GPUAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GPUAI.

Check the GPUAI price prediction now!

GPUAI to Local Currencies

Try Converter

GPUAI (GPUAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GPUAI (GPUAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GPUAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GPUAI (GPUAI) How much is GPUAI (GPUAI) worth today? The live GPUAI price in USD is 0.01042284 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GPUAI to USD price? $ 0.01042284 . Check out The current price of GPUAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GPUAI? The market cap for GPUAI is $ 555.92K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GPUAI? The circulating supply of GPUAI is 52.97M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GPUAI? GPUAI achieved an ATH price of 0.6198 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GPUAI? GPUAI saw an ATL price of 0.00604645 USD . What is the trading volume of GPUAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GPUAI is -- USD . Will GPUAI go higher this year? GPUAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GPUAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

GPUAI (GPUAI) Important Industry Updates