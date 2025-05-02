Grape Price (GRP)
The live price of Grape (GRP) today is 0.358377 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.60M USD. GRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Grape Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Grape price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 4.45M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GRP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GRP price information.
During today, the price change of Grape to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Grape to USD was $ -0.0006646459.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Grape to USD was $ +0.1460945701.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Grape to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006646459
|-0.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1460945701
|+40.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Grape: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+10.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GRP is the primary coin in the Grape Ecosystem. The Grape ecosystem is the first platform built to facilitate web4. By utilizing AI to bridge the gap between web3 and web2, it’s possible to offer the security and decentralization of web3 with the ease of use needed for mass adoption of web2. Notable features of Grape: 1.) VINE - Grape’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is capable of 700,000+ TPS 2.) ANNE - Grape’s AI neural network engine helps bridge gaps and speed up the creation of Smart Contracts and DApps. 3.) Decentralized Cloud Storage (DCS) - The system’s backbone to store files, making it possible for Grape to be the backbone of a decentralized internet.
|1 GRP to VND
₫9,430.690755
|1 GRP to AUD
A$0.55548435
|1 GRP to GBP
￡0.26878275
|1 GRP to EUR
€0.31537176
|1 GRP to USD
$0.358377
|1 GRP to MYR
RM1.53026979
|1 GRP to TRY
₺13.81901712
|1 GRP to JPY
¥51.80339535
|1 GRP to RUB
₽29.65928052
|1 GRP to INR
₹30.30435912
|1 GRP to IDR
Rp5,875.03184688
|1 GRP to KRW
₩501.2260722
|1 GRP to PHP
₱19.94726382
|1 GRP to EGP
￡E.18.19121652
|1 GRP to BRL
R$2.02124628
|1 GRP to CAD
C$0.49097649
|1 GRP to BDT
৳43.6861563
|1 GRP to NGN
₦574.32064512
|1 GRP to UAH
₴14.9084832
|1 GRP to VES
Bs30.820422
|1 GRP to PKR
Rs101.03364384
|1 GRP to KZT
₸184.44230682
|1 GRP to THB
฿11.84794362
|1 GRP to TWD
NT$11.04517914
|1 GRP to AED
د.إ1.31524359
|1 GRP to CHF
Fr0.29386914
|1 GRP to HKD
HK$2.77742175
|1 GRP to MAD
.د.م3.31857102
|1 GRP to MXN
$7.04927559