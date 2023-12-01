Grape (GRP) Information

GRP is the primary coin in the Grape Ecosystem.

The Grape ecosystem is the first platform built to facilitate web4. By utilizing AI to bridge the gap between web3 and web2, it’s possible to offer the security and decentralization of web3 with the ease of use needed for mass adoption of web2.

Notable features of Grape: 1.) VINE - Grape’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is capable of 700,000+ TPS 2.) ANNE - Grape’s AI neural network engine helps bridge gaps and speed up the creation of Smart Contracts and DApps. 3.) Decentralized Cloud Storage (DCS) - The system’s backbone to store files, making it possible for Grape to be the backbone of a decentralized internet.