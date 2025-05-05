Grin Price (GRIN)
The live price of Grin (GRIN) today is 0.01583303 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.14M USD. GRIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Grin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Grin price change within the day is -3.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 198.21M USD
During today, the price change of Grin to USD was $ -0.00056635381782422.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Grin to USD was $ +0.0021279639.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Grin to USD was $ -0.0012592293.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Grin to USD was $ -0.003473721410274853.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00056635381782422
|-3.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021279639
|+13.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012592293
|-7.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003473721410274853
|-17.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Grin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-3.45%
-4.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Grin coin is a private & lightweight open source project based on the mimblewimble blockchain implementation. MimbleWimble is a lightweight blockchain protocol proposed by anonymous author that goes by the name Tom Elvis Jedusor (inspired by Harry Potter) in July 2016. Since then, the proposal has gained a huge following among Bitcoin and privacy advocates. Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there are no addresses in Grin. In order to transact using Grin, both wallets must communicate with each other online with the results broadcasted to the network. Another key different is that transaction history (sender, receiver, amount) will not be recorded on the blockchain. Due to the removal of these information from the transaction, the data size remains small and that keeps the blockchain lightweight. New nodes can easily join the network without having to download a large blockchain. Grin coin was launched without an ICO, fundraising, or pre-mine. Developers around the world contribute openly with the goal to ensure the coin distribution remains as fair as possible. There are 2 popular wallets widely available to interact with the Grin network. Grin core wallet: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet-to-send-receive-grin-coins Wallet713: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet713-to-send-and-receive-grin-coin-step-by-step-guide The consensus algorithm used by Grin is the Cuckoo Cycle proof-of-work based. There are 2 hashing algorithms involved with Grin. Cuckoo-29 is meant for GPU mining while Cuckoo-31 is meant fo ASIC mining. This is a deliberate design to encourage miners to eventually move into ASIC mining for efficiency while keeping it fair at the beginning of the launch. Grin coin has launched its mainnet on 15th January 2019 and is now available for mining and trading.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
