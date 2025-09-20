What is GRIPPY (GRIPPY)

$GRIPPY is the sticky meme frog of Base — goofy, wholesome, and powered by pure meme energy. Inspired by Furie-style chaos and community culture, Grippy isn’t just another frog, he’s a sticky symbol of resilience, humor, and diamond-handed holding. Built with zero taxes, a renounced contract, and liquidity locked, $GRIPPY launched as a true fair-play meme coin for the people. The project thrives on organic growth, viral campaigns, and community-driven governance. With staking pools, a Grippy Dashboard, and merch/NFT drops in the roadmap, $GRIPPY is here to stick as Base’s No. 1 meme.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Resource Official Website

GRIPPY Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GRIPPY (GRIPPY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GRIPPY (GRIPPY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GRIPPY.

Check the GRIPPY price prediction now!

GRIPPY to Local Currencies

Try Converter

GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GRIPPY (GRIPPY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRIPPY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GRIPPY (GRIPPY) How much is GRIPPY (GRIPPY) worth today? The live GRIPPY price in USD is 0.00128769 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GRIPPY to USD price? $ 0.00128769 . Check out The current price of GRIPPY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GRIPPY? The market cap for GRIPPY is $ 1.28M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GRIPPY? The circulating supply of GRIPPY is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GRIPPY? GRIPPY achieved an ATH price of 0.0018643 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GRIPPY? GRIPPY saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of GRIPPY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GRIPPY is -- USD . Will GRIPPY go higher this year? GRIPPY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GRIPPY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Important Industry Updates