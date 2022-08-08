Grizzly Honey (GHNY) Tokenomics
Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain. It launched on the 8th of August 2022. Its goal is to make DeFi accessible for everyone and to generate a predictable income on its users crypto assets.
The Grizzly Honey token does not have a maximum supply and is minted only when users are using Grizzly.fi. This way it ensures to have a sustainable inflation while making sure to be able to always reward its users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining and continually adds new strategies to generate yields.
On Grizzly.fi, users don't have to compound manually because Grizzly.fi comes with an auto-compounding feature.
The smart contracts have been audited by four different companies for its initial release.
The Grizzly Honey Token is the revenue sharing token of Grizzly.fi. Every time the smart contracts auto-compounds for its users, 50% of the auto-compounded amount gets distributed amongst GHNY stakers. The 50%, which were not auto-compounded, get compensated by GHNY tokens.
For long-term believers in the project there is the Grizzly Farming Strategy. In the Grizzly Strategy all of the rewards are used to buy-back GHNY tokens, which are then automatically staked.
Understanding the tokenomics of Grizzly Honey (GHNY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GHNY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GHNY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
