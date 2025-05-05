Grizzly Honey Price (GHNY)
The live price of Grizzly Honey (GHNY) today is 0.02105843 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.87K USD. GHNY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Grizzly Honey Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Grizzly Honey price change within the day is -1.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GHNY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GHNY price information.
During today, the price change of Grizzly Honey to USD was $ -0.00031996869700343.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Grizzly Honey to USD was $ -0.0002565969.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Grizzly Honey to USD was $ -0.0004227627.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Grizzly Honey to USD was $ -0.002680134039749287.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00031996869700343
|-1.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002565969
|-1.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004227627
|-2.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002680134039749287
|-11.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Grizzly Honey: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-1.49%
-2.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain. It launched on the 8th of August 2022. Its goal is to make DeFi accessible for everyone and to generate a predictable income on its users crypto assets. The Grizzly Honey token does not have a maximum supply and is minted only when users are using Grizzly.fi. This way it ensures to have a sustainable inflation while making sure to be able to always reward its users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining and continually adds new strategies to generate yields. On Grizzly.fi, users don't have to compound manually because Grizzly.fi comes with an auto-compounding feature. The smart contracts have been audited by four different companies for its initial release. The Grizzly Honey Token is the revenue sharing token of Grizzly.fi. Every time the smart contracts auto-compounds for its users, 50% of the auto-compounded amount gets distributed amongst GHNY stakers. The 50%, which were not auto-compounded, get compensated by GHNY tokens. For long-term believers in the project there is the Grizzly Farming Strategy. In the Grizzly Strategy all of the rewards are used to buy-back GHNY tokens, which are then automatically staked.
|1 GHNY to VND
₫554.15258545
|1 GHNY to AUD
A$0.0324299822
|1 GHNY to GBP
￡0.0157938225
|1 GHNY to EUR
€0.0185314184
|1 GHNY to USD
$0.02105843
|1 GHNY to MYR
RM0.0899194961
|1 GHNY to TRY
₺0.8122236451
|1 GHNY to JPY
¥3.0395737862
|1 GHNY to RUB
₽1.7444803412
|1 GHNY to INR
₹1.7790161664
|1 GHNY to IDR
Rp345.2201086992
|1 GHNY to KRW
₩29.0461030833
|1 GHNY to PHP
₱1.168742865
|1 GHNY to EGP
￡E.1.0666094795
|1 GHNY to BRL
R$0.1194012981
|1 GHNY to CAD
C$0.0290606334
|1 GHNY to BDT
৳2.567022617
|1 GHNY to NGN
₦33.8558484953
|1 GHNY to UAH
₴0.876030688
|1 GHNY to VES
Bs1.85314184
|1 GHNY to PKR
Rs5.9367925856
|1 GHNY to KZT
₸10.9053185598
|1 GHNY to THB
฿0.6934540999
|1 GHNY to TWD
NT$0.6467043853
|1 GHNY to AED
د.إ0.0772844381
|1 GHNY to CHF
Fr0.0172679126
|1 GHNY to HKD
HK$0.1632028325
|1 GHNY to MAD
.د.م0.1950010618
|1 GHNY to MXN
$0.4125346437