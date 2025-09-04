GROKAN APP (GROKAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00038562 24H High $ 0.00063662 All Time High $ 0.00063662 Lowest Price $ 0.00038562 Price Change (1H) -7.48% Price Change (1D) -27.42% Price Change (7D) --

GROKAN APP (GROKAN) real-time price is $0.00044414. Over the past 24 hours, GROKAN traded between a low of $ 0.00038562 and a high of $ 0.00063662, showing active market volatility. GROKAN's all-time high price is $ 0.00063662, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00038562.

In terms of short-term performance, GROKAN has changed by -7.48% over the past hour, -27.42% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GROKAN APP (GROKAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 444.09K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 444.09K Circulation Supply 999.89M Total Supply 999,885,832.723217

The current Market Cap of GROKAN APP is $ 444.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GROKAN is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999885832.723217. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 444.09K.