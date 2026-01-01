GRX Chain Price (GRX)
The live GRX Chain (GRX) price today is $ 6.09, with a 5.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRX to USD conversion rate is $ 6.09 per GRX.
GRX Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59,464,491, with a circulating supply of 9.77M GRX. During the last 24 hours, GRX traded between $ 5.69 (low) and $ 6.52 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.52, while the all-time low was $ 1.14.
In short-term performance, GRX moved -0.80% in the last hour and +76.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of GRX Chain is $ 59.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRX is 9.77M, with a total supply of 9999964.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.89M.
-0.80%
-5.84%
+76.52%
+76.52%
During today, the price change of GRX Chain to USD was $ -0.377944714120067.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GRX Chain to USD was $ +11.6568196710.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GRX Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GRX Chain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.377944714120067
|-5.84%
|30 Days
|$ +11.6568196710
|+191.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of GRX Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
GRX is the native utility and governance coin of GRX Chain, an EVM-compatible, Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) blockchain developed in the GroveX ecosystem. GRX Chain is designed for fast finality, low transaction costs and high throughput, providing the base layer for DeFi protocols, on-chain trading, payments and Web3 applications.
GRX is used to pay gas fees, secure the network through validator and delegator staking, and participate in on-chain governance. A fixed maximum supply of 10,000,000 GRX is complemented by a deflationary model in which a portion of designated fees is burned until a target threshold is reached. Wrapped GRX (WGRX) enables ERC-20 style integrations and liquidity on DEXs such as GRXswap, while GroveX acts as a primary gateway for users entering the ecosystem. GRX/GRX Chain and the GroveX exchange are owned and operated by separate legal entities, even though they are closely integrated at a product level.
What is the live trading price of GRX Chain today?
The current trading price of GRX Chain stands at ₹549.955250349855000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for GRX?
GRX recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for GRX Chain?
In the last 24 hours, GRX Chain has seen a price movement of -5.84%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has GRX Chain traded in today?
Within the past day, GRX Chain fluctuated between ₹513.833394826055000 and ₹588.786245037940000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
