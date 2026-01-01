GRX Chain Price Today

The live GRX Chain (GRX) price today is $ 6.09, with a 5.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRX to USD conversion rate is $ 6.09 per GRX.

GRX Chain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59,464,491, with a circulating supply of 9.77M GRX. During the last 24 hours, GRX traded between $ 5.69 (low) and $ 6.52 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.52, while the all-time low was $ 1.14.

In short-term performance, GRX moved -0.80% in the last hour and +76.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GRX Chain (GRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.46M$ 59.46M $ 59.46M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.89M$ 60.89M $ 60.89M Circulation Supply 9.77M 9.77M 9.77M Total Supply 9,999,964.0 9,999,964.0 9,999,964.0

