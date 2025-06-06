GUD TEK (GUDTEK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GUD TEK (GUDTEK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GUD TEK (GUDTEK) Information Gud Tek ($GUDTEK) is a community-driven SPL token launched on June 6, 2025, as the first-ever token through the BONK Hackathon's official "Bonk Launch" platform (https://hackathon.letsbonk.fun). With a permanently capped supply of 1 billion tokens, no taxes, and no promised utilities, the token focuses entirely on community engagement and transparent experimentation within the Solana ecosystem. The initial liquidity provided on Raydium was fully burned, ensuring long-term stability and transparency. Gud Tek emphasizes grassroots participation, meme-driven culture, and open-source community development. Official Website: https://gudtek.club Buy GUDTEK Now!

GUD TEK (GUDTEK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GUD TEK (GUDTEK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.07K $ 24.07K $ 24.07K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.07K $ 24.07K $ 24.07K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about GUD TEK (GUDTEK) price

GUD TEK (GUDTEK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GUD TEK (GUDTEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUDTEK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUDTEK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUDTEK's tokenomics, explore GUDTEK token's live price!

