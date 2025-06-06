GUD TEK (GUDTEK) Tokenomics
Gud Tek ($GUDTEK) is a community-driven SPL token launched on June 6, 2025, as the first-ever token through the BONK Hackathon's official "Bonk Launch" platform (https://hackathon.letsbonk.fun). With a permanently capped supply of 1 billion tokens, no taxes, and no promised utilities, the token focuses entirely on community engagement and transparent experimentation within the Solana ecosystem. The initial liquidity provided on Raydium was fully burned, ensuring long-term stability and transparency. Gud Tek emphasizes grassroots participation, meme-driven culture, and open-source community development.
Understanding the tokenomics of GUD TEK (GUDTEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GUDTEK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GUDTEK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.