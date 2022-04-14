GUMMY (GUMMY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GUMMY (GUMMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GUMMY (GUMMY) Information $Gummy is a meme coin, a 420 weed gummy bear, ready to take the solana ecosystem by storm. In a world where crypto often takes itself too seriously, Gummy burst onto the scene, here to prove that sometimes, the sweetest returns come from not sweating the small stuff. Official Website: https://gummyonsol.com/ Buy GUMMY Now!

Market Cap: $ 707.16K
Total Supply: $ 792.61M
Circulating Supply: $ 792.61M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 707.16K
All-Time High: $ 0.227728
All-Time Low: $ 0.00077118
Current Price: $ 0.00089292

GUMMY (GUMMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GUMMY (GUMMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUMMY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUMMY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUMMY's tokenomics, explore GUMMY token's live price!

GUMMY Price Prediction Want to know where GUMMY might be heading? Our GUMMY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

