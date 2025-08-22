More About GUMMY

GUMMY Price (GUMMY)

Unlisted

1 GUMMY to USD Live Price:

$0.00089201
+0.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GUMMY (GUMMY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-22 10:39:31 (UTC+8)

GUMMY (GUMMY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00084052
24H Low
$ 0.0009816
24H High

$ 0.00084052

$ 0.0009816

$ 0.227728

$ 0.00077118

-0.65%

+0.36%

-7.03%

-7.03%

GUMMY (GUMMY) real-time price is $0.00089234. Over the past 24 hours, GUMMY traded between a low of $ 0.00084052 and a high of $ 0.0009816, showing active market volatility. GUMMY's all-time high price is $ 0.227728, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00077118.

In terms of short-term performance, GUMMY has changed by -0.65% over the past hour, +0.36% over 24 hours, and -7.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GUMMY (GUMMY) Market Information

$ 707.28K

--
----

$ 707.28K

792.61M
792.61M 792.61M

792,608,386.89994
792,608,386.89994 792,608,386.89994

The current Market Cap of GUMMY is $ 707.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUMMY is 792.61M, with a total supply of 792608386.89994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 707.28K.

GUMMY (GUMMY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GUMMY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GUMMY to USD was $ -0.0003086571.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GUMMY to USD was $ -0.0003934269.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GUMMY to USD was $ -0.0006522409060084345.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.36%
30 Days$ -0.0003086571-34.58%
60 Days$ -0.0003934269-44.08%
90 Days$ -0.0006522409060084345-42.22%

What is GUMMY (GUMMY)

$Gummy is a meme coin, a 420 weed gummy bear, ready to take the solana ecosystem by storm. In a world where crypto often takes itself too seriously, Gummy burst onto the scene, here to prove that sometimes, the sweetest returns come from not sweating the small stuff.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GUMMY (GUMMY) Resource

Official Website

GUMMY Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GUMMY (GUMMY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GUMMY (GUMMY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GUMMY.

Check the GUMMY price prediction now!

GUMMY to Local Currencies

GUMMY (GUMMY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GUMMY (GUMMY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GUMMY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GUMMY (GUMMY)

How much is GUMMY (GUMMY) worth today?
The live GUMMY price in USD is 0.00089234 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GUMMY to USD price?
The current price of GUMMY to USD is $ 0.00089234. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of GUMMY?
The market cap for GUMMY is $ 707.28K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GUMMY?
The circulating supply of GUMMY is 792.61M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GUMMY?
GUMMY achieved an ATH price of 0.227728 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GUMMY?
GUMMY saw an ATL price of 0.00077118 USD.
What is the trading volume of GUMMY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GUMMY is -- USD.
Will GUMMY go higher this year?
GUMMY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GUMMY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.