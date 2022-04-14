Gunda (GUNDA) Information

Gunda is a community meme coin about "guqin panda". The guqin is a traditional instrument from china that represents wisdom and patience. We want to bring those values back to the Base chain. We want to provide a safe space to the community, a safe memecoin they can enjoy and sleep with. We are basing our project around the fact people are tired of memes that last 24 hours and that holding culture is not as good as it used to be. Gunda is a MEME so there is no real utility behind it. We want to create a cult around patience and holding.