HAiO (HAIO) Information HAiO is an AI-powered Web3 music platform where anyone can create, curate, and monetize music using autonomous AI Agents. It removes traditional barriers like skills, tools, and licensing by enabling instant music generation and smart playlist creation. Through Agent-Fi, users can stake and co-own AI Agents as NFTs, turning engagement into earnings. HAiO serves creators, listeners, and developers with tools to build, stream, and scale music experiences on-chain. Official Website: https://haio.fun/

HAiO (HAIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HAiO (HAIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.23M $ 7.23M $ 7.23M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 176.00M $ 176.00M $ 176.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.07M $ 41.07M $ 41.07M All-Time High: $ 0.04475526 $ 0.04475526 $ 0.04475526 All-Time Low: $ 0.02306598 $ 0.02306598 $ 0.02306598 Current Price: $ 0.04106776 $ 0.04106776 $ 0.04106776 Learn more about HAiO (HAIO) price

HAiO (HAIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HAiO (HAIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HAIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HAIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HAIO's tokenomics, explore HAIO token's live price!

HAIO Price Prediction Want to know where HAIO might be heading? Our HAIO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HAIO token's Price Prediction now!

