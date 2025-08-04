HAiO Price (HAIO)
HAiO (HAIO) is currently trading at 0.0407301 USD with a market cap of $ 7.17M USD. HAIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HAIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of HAiO to USD was $ +0.00138132.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HAiO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HAiO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HAiO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00138132
|+3.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HAiO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
+3.51%
-1.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HAiO is an AI-powered Web3 music platform where anyone can create, curate, and monetize music using autonomous AI Agents. It removes traditional barriers like skills, tools, and licensing by enabling instant music generation and smart playlist creation. Through Agent-Fi, users can stake and co-own AI Agents as NFTs, turning engagement into earnings. HAiO serves creators, listeners, and developers with tools to build, stream, and scale music experiences on-chain.
Understanding the tokenomics of HAiO (HAIO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAIO token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
