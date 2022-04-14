ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Hash Hunter price today is 0.0000253 USD.HNTR market cap is 25,163 USD. Track real-time HNTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Hash Hunter price today is 0.0000253 USD.HNTR market cap is 25,163 USD. Track real-time HNTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About HNTR

HNTR Price Info

What is HNTR

HNTR Whitepaper

HNTR Official Website

HNTR Tokenomics

HNTR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Hash Hunter Logo

Hash Hunter Price (HNTR)

Unlisted

1 HNTR to USD Live Price:

--
----
-10.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hash Hunter (HNTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:41:26 (UTC+8)

Hash Hunter Price Today

The live Hash Hunter (HNTR) price today is $ 0.0000253, with a 10.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HNTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000253 per HNTR.

Hash Hunter currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,163, with a circulating supply of 999.95M HNTR. During the last 24 hours, HNTR traded between $ 0.00002507 (low) and $ 0.00003098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00029208, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002507.

In short-term performance, HNTR moved +0.24% in the last hour and -20.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hash Hunter (HNTR) Market Information

$ 25.16K
$ 25.16K$ 25.16K

--
----

$ 25.16K
$ 25.16K$ 25.16K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,953,427.639647
999,953,427.639647 999,953,427.639647

The current Market Cap of Hash Hunter is $ 25.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HNTR is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953427.639647. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.16K.

Hash Hunter Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00002507
$ 0.00002507$ 0.00002507
24H Low
$ 0.00003098
$ 0.00003098$ 0.00003098
24H High

$ 0.00002507
$ 0.00002507$ 0.00002507

$ 0.00003098
$ 0.00003098$ 0.00003098

$ 0.00029208
$ 0.00029208$ 0.00029208

$ 0.00002507
$ 0.00002507$ 0.00002507

+0.24%

-10.02%

-20.89%

-20.89%

Hash Hunter (HNTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Hash Hunter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hash Hunter to USD was $ -0.0000160569.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hash Hunter to USD was $ -0.0000143859.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hash Hunter to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-10.02%
30 Days$ -0.0000160569-63.46%
60 Days$ -0.0000143859-56.86%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Hash Hunter

Hash Hunter (HNTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HNTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hash Hunter (HNTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hash Hunter could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hash Hunter will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for HNTR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Hash Hunter Price Prediction.

What is Hash Hunter (HNTR)

Hash Hunter - Private AI NLP to transaction processing Telegram bot. Parses your intent, finds the best route using integrated liquidity sources and executes the transaction from your own wallet.

With end-to-end encryption of private keys, native gas management and crosschain transactions support for 10+ EVM chains & SVM (Solana), transfer between imported wallets or from imported to external wallets. Hash Hunter gives you a seamless, private, and conversational DeFi experience—all through one encrypted interface.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hash Hunter (HNTR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Hash Hunter

Which blockchain network does Hash Hunter run on?

Hash Hunter operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of HNTR?

The token is priced at ₹0.002273890933268064000, marking a price movement of -10.02% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Hash Hunter belong to?

Hash Hunter falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,MEV Protection,AI Agents,Cross-chain Communication,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare HNTR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Hash Hunter?

Its market capitalization is ₹2261577.76892586144000, placing the asset at rank #9361. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of HNTR is currently circulating?

There are 999953427.639647 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Hash Hunter today?

Over the past day, HNTR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Hash Hunter fluctuated between ₹0.0022532191975110816000 and ₹0.0027843929293535424000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hash Hunter

How much will 1 Hash Hunter be worth in 2030?
If Hash Hunter were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Hash Hunter prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:41:26 (UTC+8)

Hash Hunter (HNTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Hash Hunter

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.3949
$6.3949$6.3949

+8,426.53%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.510
$2.510$2.510

+151.00%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$119.62
$119.62$119.62

+70.88%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03136
$0.03136$0.03136

+7.58%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.3949
$6.3949$6.3949

+8,426.53%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002132
$0.0000000000000000002132$0.0000000000000000002132

+184.26%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.510
$2.510$2.510

+151.00%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001993
$0.0000000000000001993$0.0000000000000001993

+149.12%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001244
$0.00001244$0.00001244

+74.71%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.