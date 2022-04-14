Which blockchain network does Hash Hunter run on?

Hash Hunter operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of HNTR?

The token is priced at ₹0.002273890933268064000, marking a price movement of -10.02% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Hash Hunter belong to?

Hash Hunter falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,MEV Protection,AI Agents,Cross-chain Communication,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare HNTR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Hash Hunter?

Its market capitalization is ₹2261577.76892586144000, placing the asset at rank #9361. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of HNTR is currently circulating?

There are 999953427.639647 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Hash Hunter today?

Over the past day, HNTR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Hash Hunter fluctuated between ₹0.0022532191975110816000 and ₹0.0027843929293535424000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.