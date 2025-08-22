Hat Price (HAT)
--
-1.36%
-15.40%
-15.40%
Hat (HAT) real-time price is $0.00470822. Over the past 24 hours, HAT traded between a low of $ 0.0046454 and a high of $ 0.00479838, showing active market volatility. HAT's all-time high price is $ 0.0469251, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00192629.
In terms of short-term performance, HAT has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.36% over 24 hours, and -15.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Hat is $ 67.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAT is 14.42M, with a total supply of 61955726.73853378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 291.70K.
During today, the price change of Hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hat to USD was $ -0.0000509570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hat to USD was $ +0.0028797535.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hat to USD was $ +0.001265464527982862.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000509570
|-1.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028797535
|+61.16%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001265464527982862
|+36.76%
Hats.Finance is a decentralized protocol for hosting non-custodial Bug Bounties and Audit Competitions. Hats Finance offers Web3 native security solutions that align in all respects with the DeFi ethos. By leveraging the power of DeSec, blockchain technology, and community-driven security practices. Our solutions are designed to enhance protocols’ security, foster community involvement, and streamline the development lifecycle of Web3 projects.
