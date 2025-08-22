More About HAT

Hat Price (HAT)

Unlisted

1 HAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00470822
-1.30%1D
mexc
USD
Hat (HAT) Live Price Chart
Hat (HAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0046454
24H Low
$ 0.00479838
24H High

$ 0.0046454
$ 0.00479838
$ 0.0469251
$ 0.00192629
--

-1.36%

-15.40%

-15.40%

Hat (HAT) real-time price is $0.00470822. Over the past 24 hours, HAT traded between a low of $ 0.0046454 and a high of $ 0.00479838, showing active market volatility. HAT's all-time high price is $ 0.0469251, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00192629.

In terms of short-term performance, HAT has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.36% over 24 hours, and -15.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hat (HAT) Market Information

$ 67.90K
--
$ 291.70K
14.42M
61,955,726.73853378
The current Market Cap of Hat is $ 67.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAT is 14.42M, with a total supply of 61955726.73853378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 291.70K.

Hat (HAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hat to USD was $ -0.0000509570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hat to USD was $ +0.0028797535.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hat to USD was $ +0.001265464527982862.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.36%
30 Days$ -0.0000509570-1.08%
60 Days$ +0.0028797535+61.16%
90 Days$ +0.001265464527982862+36.76%

What is Hat (HAT)

Hats.Finance is a decentralized protocol for hosting non-custodial Bug Bounties and Audit Competitions. Hats Finance offers Web3 native security solutions that align in all respects with the DeFi ethos. By leveraging the power of DeSec, blockchain technology, and community-driven security practices. Our solutions are designed to enhance protocols’ security, foster community involvement, and streamline the development lifecycle of Web3 projects.

Hat (HAT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Hat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Hat (HAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Hat (HAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Hat.

HAT to Local Currencies

Hat (HAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hat (HAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hat (HAT)

How much is Hat (HAT) worth today?
The live HAT price in USD is 0.00470822 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HAT to USD price?
The current price of HAT to USD is $ 0.00470822. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Hat?
The market cap for HAT is $ 67.90K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HAT?
The circulating supply of HAT is 14.42M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HAT?
HAT achieved an ATH price of 0.0469251 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HAT?
HAT saw an ATL price of 0.00192629 USD.
What is the trading volume of HAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HAT is -- USD.
Will HAT go higher this year?
HAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Hat (HAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-20 18:39:00Expert Insights
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
08-20 09:25:00Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
08-20 02:24:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours

Disclaimer

