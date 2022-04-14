HAVAH (HVH) Tokenomics
HAVAH is a trustless interchain infrastructure that ables people to move their digital asset from one blockchain to the other in very easy and safe way. HAVAH is using heterogeneous relayer method to tranfer digital asset; therefore it is a lot safer and scalerable comapre to the other bridge or interchain service. In order to make it more secure and independent., we decided to have our own mainnet that is speicalized in interchain and multichain contents. One of our key interchain contents is game. This is why we build our own interchain game that accepts all different NFTs from different blockchain. We are going to provide not only the infrastructure that can move digital assets but also the contents to make people to move their assets.
HAVAH (HVH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HAVAH (HVH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HVH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HVH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
