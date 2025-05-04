HAVAH Price (HVH)
The live price of HAVAH (HVH) today is 0.00136619 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.33M USD. HVH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HAVAH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HAVAH price change within the day is -2.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 973.87M USD
During today, the price change of HAVAH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HAVAH to USD was $ -0.0001770520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HAVAH to USD was $ -0.0004068297.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HAVAH to USD was $ -0.0011007021400308533.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001770520
|-12.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004068297
|-29.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011007021400308533
|-44.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of HAVAH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-2.30%
-11.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HAVAH is a trustless interchain infrastructure that ables people to move their digital asset from one blockchain to the other in very easy and safe way. HAVAH is using heterogeneous relayer method to tranfer digital asset; therefore it is a lot safer and scalerable comapre to the other bridge or interchain service. In order to make it more secure and independent., we decided to have our own mainnet that is speicalized in interchain and multichain contents. One of our key interchain contents is game. This is why we build our own interchain game that accepts all different NFTs from different blockchain. We are going to provide not only the infrastructure that can move digital assets but also the contents to make people to move their assets.
