HDOKI Price (OKI)
The live price of HDOKI (OKI) today is 0.00114888 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.25M USD. OKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HDOKI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HDOKI price change within the day is +0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.08B USD
Get real-time price updates of the OKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OKI price information.
During today, the price change of HDOKI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HDOKI to USD was $ -0.0000086331.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HDOKI to USD was $ -0.0002745400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HDOKI to USD was $ -0.0012716487080639125.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000086331
|-0.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002745400
|-23.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0012716487080639125
|-52.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of HDOKI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.41%
-0.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We take great pleasure in introducing you to the exceptional world of HDOKI - an innovative entertainment ecosystem imagined and created by OKI NEXT TECH. The ecosystem offers crypto-backed rewards, cultivating an environment where competition, rewards, staking, and trading of NFTs & OKI Tokens converge seamlessly within a diverse multiproduct/multi-partner universe. At the core of HDOKI's vision lies an unwavering commitment to provide cutting-edge games and applications, all unified under a singular ecosystem. Our approach is fortified by the principles of large-scale portability, primarily utilizing Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), accompanied by swift and secure transactions enabled by Solana, the pioneering crypto computing platform. HDOKI proudly stands as a 3E project, embodying Equitable-Earning-Entertainment. Our platform seamlessly integrates Use-to-Earn mechanics, granting users the ability to earn, stake, and amass OKI Tokens - a utility token built upon the robust Solana blockchain architecture. Serving as the catalyst for the Use-Play-And-Earn economy, HDOKI's ecosystem encompasses an array of captivating Apps, Games, Connected Board Games, Boosting Memberships, and a dynamic NFT marketplace. All of these facets are meticulously managed through the proprietary HDOKI Console, a subscriber-based web interface meticulously tailored to fulfill the aspirations of our dynamic community and support a buyback economic strategy. This console ensures accessibility without compromise, merging user-friendly simplicity with unparalleled functionality.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OKI to VND
₫30.2327772
|1 OKI to AUD
A$0.001780764
|1 OKI to GBP
￡0.00086166
|1 OKI to EUR
€0.0010110144
|1 OKI to USD
$0.00114888
|1 OKI to MYR
RM0.0049057176
|1 OKI to TRY
₺0.0441859248
|1 OKI to JPY
¥0.1663808016
|1 OKI to RUB
₽0.0952766184
|1 OKI to INR
₹0.0971033376
|1 OKI to IDR
Rp18.8340953472
|1 OKI to KRW
₩1.6090753728
|1 OKI to PHP
₱0.06376284
|1 OKI to EGP
￡E.0.0582826824
|1 OKI to BRL
R$0.006491172
|1 OKI to CAD
C$0.0015854544
|1 OKI to BDT
৳0.140048472
|1 OKI to NGN
₦1.8470658648
|1 OKI to UAH
₴0.047793408
|1 OKI to VES
Bs0.10110144
|1 OKI to PKR
Rs0.3238922496
|1 OKI to KZT
₸0.5949589968
|1 OKI to THB
฿0.038027928
|1 OKI to TWD
NT$0.0352821048
|1 OKI to AED
د.إ0.0042163896
|1 OKI to CHF
Fr0.0009420816
|1 OKI to HKD
HK$0.00890382
|1 OKI to MAD
.د.م0.0106386288
|1 OKI to MXN
$0.0224950704