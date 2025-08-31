What is HERMES (HERMES)

Hermes is an AI agent powered by Bittensor, designed to transform decentralized weather intelligence into actionable commodity trade signals. Built on Subnet 18 (“Zeus”), Hermes processes high-frequency forecasts of temperature, precipitation, and wind, then translates them into market-ready insights. The agent’s primary function is to anticipate volatility in weather-sensitive commodities such as corn, wheat, cocoa, coffee, sugar, natural gas, and electricity. Rather than presenting raw data, Hermes delivers narrative-driven intelligence tailored for traders, DAOs, protocols, and autonomous agents. By bridging decentralized forecasting outputs with trading context, Hermes reduces complexity and provides signal before market consensus forms. This enables participants to act on real-world volatility faster and with greater clarity than through traditional forecasting systems.

