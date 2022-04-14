Hex Trust USD (USDX) Tokenomics
Hex Trust USD (USDX) Information
USDX is an asset designed to be pegged to the USD, fully backed by at least a 1:1 amount of cash and cash-equivalent reserves and is available on multiple blockchains.
Issued by Hex Trust issuance arm, HT Digital Asset, USDX brings a credible and reliable mediums of exchange to facilitate transactions across blockchain ecosystems. USDX is the perfect complement to Hex Trust’s vision: securing the permissionless future by building responsible digital asset solutions.
What is the distribution model of USDX? USDX is distributed through a process known as minting. When Authorised Merchants deposit USD into the designated account, an equivalent amount of USDX is minted and sent to their digital wallet.
What is the ratio between USD and USDX? For every USDX minted, there is at least 1 USD or an asset of equivalent fair value kept in reserve.
What is the utility of the USDX token? Beyond being a stable store of value, USDX can be used in a variety of digital economy applications, from payments and settlement to smart contract interactions.
Hex Trust USD (USDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hex Trust USD (USDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Hex Trust USD (USDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hex Trust USD (USDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand USDX's tokenomics, explore USDX token's live price!
USDX Price Prediction
Want to know where USDX might be heading? Our USDX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.