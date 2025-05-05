What is Hex Trust USD (USDX)

USDX is an asset designed to be pegged to the USD, fully backed by at least a 1:1 amount of cash and cash-equivalent reserves and is available on multiple blockchains. Issued by Hex Trust issuance arm, HT Digital Asset, USDX brings a credible and reliable mediums of exchange to facilitate transactions across blockchain ecosystems. USDX is the perfect complement to Hex Trust’s vision: securing the permissionless future by building responsible digital asset solutions. What is the distribution model of USDX? USDX is distributed through a process known as minting. When Authorised Merchants deposit USD into the designated account, an equivalent amount of USDX is minted and sent to their digital wallet. What is the ratio between USD and USDX? For every USDX minted, there is at least 1 USD or an asset of equivalent fair value kept in reserve. What is the utility of the USDX token? Beyond being a stable store of value, USDX can be used in a variety of digital economy applications, from payments and settlement to smart contract interactions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hex Trust USD (USDX) Resource Official Website