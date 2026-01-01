What is the real-time price of HEXAR AI today?

The live price of HEXAR AI stands at ₹0.036245882973901635000, moving -11.14% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HEXAR?

HEXAR has traded between ₹0.034746439563313335000 and ₹0.040850800146901125000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is HEXAR AI showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HEXAR currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HEXAR is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of HEXAR AI?

With a market cap of ₹18960823.2385542555000, HEXAR AI is ranked #5968, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HEXAR seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does HEXAR AI compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.169027016656473630000, while the ATL is ₹0.018220947276136860000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HEXAR's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (523115102.4860179 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Applications, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.