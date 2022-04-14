What is hi Dollar about?

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem, and the business is committed to maximizing membership value—not profits.

What makes hi Dollar unique?

Our first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers (initially Telegram and

WhatsApp, next LINE, Facebook Messenger, and others). For more information, visit hi.com.

What is the live price of hi Dollar?

The current valuation sits at ₹0.00426646669566554000, showing a price movement of -0.82% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect HI?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is hi Dollar's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹280983636.588570438000, hi Dollar stands at rank #2499, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

HI recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is HI today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹0.00426466915334590000 and ₹0.00432848190569312000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence hi Dollar?

Factors include circulating supply (65859645815.0 tokens), adoption trends within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio, and overall traction of the -- network.