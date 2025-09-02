What is hikikomori (HIKI)

This project is about the tokenization of “Hikikomori”. It is a cultural phenomenon where one excludes themselves from society completely. Mainly, they stay home all day, every day. They can also have jobs, but have no interest in participating in the outside world. "pulling inward, being confined") are reclusive adolescents or adults who withdraw from social life, often seeking extreme degrees of isolation and confinement. The term refers to both the sociological phenomenon in general and the individuals belonging to this societal group.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

hikikomori (HIKI) Resource Official Website

hikikomori Price Prediction (USD)

How much will hikikomori (HIKI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your hikikomori (HIKI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for hikikomori.

Check the hikikomori price prediction now!

HIKI to Local Currencies

Try Converter

hikikomori (HIKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of hikikomori (HIKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HIKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About hikikomori (HIKI) How much is hikikomori (HIKI) worth today? The live HIKI price in USD is 0.0005214 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HIKI to USD price? $ 0.0005214 . Check out The current price of HIKI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of hikikomori? The market cap for HIKI is $ 518.21K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HIKI? The circulating supply of HIKI is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HIKI? HIKI achieved an ATH price of 0.00056885 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HIKI? HIKI saw an ATL price of 0.00024342 USD . What is the trading volume of HIKI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HIKI is -- USD . Will HIKI go higher this year? HIKI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HIKI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

hikikomori (HIKI) Important Industry Updates