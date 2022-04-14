His name gort (GORT) Tokenomics
His name gort (GORT) Information
The Church of GORT. At the heart of GortBot is the “Church of Gort”, a tongue-in-cheek "religion" or community that doesn’t take itself seriously but instead revels in degen, meme-based humor. Much like the absurd spirit behind other memecoin communities, the Church of Gort revels in the meme-driven culture of crypto—but with a twist: it uses communal decision making for social good. By holding Gort tokens, community members join the “Church of Gort”, where they can influence the decision making power of GortBot to allocate funds for collective good.
As part of Gort’s first major initiative, the Church of Gort will be contributing Gort tokens from its treasury to ai16Z DAO to support the technology that made GortBot possible.
His name gort (GORT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for His name gort (GORT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
His name gort (GORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of His name gort (GORT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GORT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GORT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GORT's tokenomics, explore GORT token's live price!
GORT Price Prediction
Want to know where GORT might be heading? Our GORT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.