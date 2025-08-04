What is HLP0 (HLP0)

Deposited USDC is deposited directly into the Hyperliquidity Provider vault. Users receive in return HLP0, an omni-chain tokenized representation of their HLP shares, which can be used to participate in lending or farming across top DeFi protocols to earn extra yield. The HLP vault (and as a result the HLP0 token) uses active trading strategies that carry risk. Returns are not guaranteed, and you may lose some or all of your deposit. There is no compensation in case of loss. By continuing, you confirm that you understand and accept these risks.

HLP0 (HLP0) Resource Official Website

HLP0 (HLP0) Tokenomics

